Police Briefs

Fight

At 8:23 p.m. on Nov. 2, University Police were called for a fight in progress in the First Year Suites Courtyard. When they arrived, the fight had dispersed. The fight was between two 18-year-old females because one accused the other of taking a remote. The incident was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.

Marijuana

At 9:04 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers observed a vehicle run a stop sign by University Village. They stopped the car and could smell marijuana. The driver admitted that he had been smoking, but had no marijuana in the car and that it was back at his apartment. They went and searched his room and found a moderate amount of marijuana in the 22-year-old’s room. It was confiscated, he did have a medical marijuana card.

At 9:53 p.m. on Nov. 5, University Police were called to Merry Jo Brandimore House to meet with Residential Life Staff regarding information they received that an 18-year-old female student was smoking marijuana in her room. They made contact with the student and she admitted to smoking. They seized a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia. The situation was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.

Arrest

At 2:54 a.m. on Nov. 4, a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Pierce and College Drive for running a stop sign. The officer ran the 22-year-old female student’s license and found that she had a warrant out of Midland County. She was arrested and transported to Midland.



Minor in Possession

At 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 5, University Police were called to the First Year Suites to meet with Residential Life Staff regarding a noise violation. The Residential Life Staff walked by the room that had the door open and could see alcohol bottles in sight. The officers made contact with five students, two of whom were drinking. The situation was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.



Larceny

At 12:02 a.m. on Nov. 7, an 18-year-old male student’s father called to complain that his son’s teammate had stolen his son’s printer and hid it somewhere. The officers made contact with the student suspected of taking it, and the student said it was just a prank. The printer was returned.