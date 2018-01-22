Police Briefs

Larceny

At 11:01 a.m. on Jan. 14, a 22-year-old male student reported that when he returned from break, he found that someone had sprayed paint on his pillow and computer tower and taken a PlayStation controller. The case was under investigation.

Marijuana

At 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers observed a vehicle in J-3 Lot with two occupants. They made contact with the occupants and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The 18-year-old male student and a 21-year-old non-student admitted to smoking in the car. The case was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.



Property Damage

At 10:27 a.m. on Jan. 16, a 63-year-old faculty member and a 79-year-old collided at College and Collings Drive. The 79-year-old was cited for failing to use due care and caution.

At 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 52-year-old male student was backing out of a narrow spot in D-Lot when he ripped the bumper off of a 17-year-old female’s car, causing moderate damage.