Police Briefs

Disruptive Student

At noon on March 22, a faculty member called University Police advising that a 20-year-old male student was being disruptive during his class. Later on, police made contact with the student, who advised he was feeling much better and was going to seek counseling.



Larceny

At 4:45 p.m. on March 28, a 21-year-old male student reported that his phone was stolen from Science East. He was able to track his phone on the computer and located it in University Village. University Police officers viewed the suspect on camera and located him on a sidewalk with the phone in his possession 20 minutes after the report was made. They searched the rest of his bag and found marijuana. Earlier in the day, a report was made about the suspect, stating he was harassing people in University Village to buy a CD. He was arrested and given a trespass letter from Saginaw Valley.