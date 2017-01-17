Police briefs | Week of Jan. 16, 2017

Destruction of Property

At 10 a.m. Dec. 31, a 24-year-old male student reported that he left his car on campus over Christmas break. When he returned to campus, there were scrapes on the front, passenger, and back of his vehicle.

At 6 p.m. Jan. 4, an 18-year-old male student reported that he parked his vehicle in J-3 Lot on Jan. 3 and came back on Jan. 4 to find that someone had cracked his driver’s side mirror.

Suspicious Persons

At 5:30 a.m. Jan. 5, two employees observed two females walking through Wickes Hall with scarves covering their faces. When the employees went back to their break room, they found that their purses were dumped onto a table. Nothing was stolen.

Larceny

At 9 p.m. Dec. 11, a 19-year-old female student reported the theft of money from her desk drawer in Living Center South. The case is still under investigation.

At 2:30 a.m. Dec. 11, a 19-year-old male student reported that he left his bike outside of his room earlier the previous day, and when he tried to retrieve it at 2:30 a.m., it was gone. The case is still under investigation.

At 11 a.m. Dec. 20, a 30-year-old Marketplace employee reported that someone had stolen her wallet and miscellaneous items from her purse while she was working. This is a closed investigation.

Probation Violation

At 1:17 a.m. Dec. 13, University Police were called to University Village regarding a suspicious male in a car. The police immediately smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle. There were two females and three males in the car. Paraphernalia was found, and it was discovered that one of the males was on probation. He was arrested on a Wayne County warrant.

Marijuana

At 4:54 p.m. Dec. 8, University Police were called to Living Center South to meet with Residential Life Staff regarding the smell of marijuana. A 19-year-old male student admitted to smoking marijuana. Some paraphernalia was taken from his room and a small amount of marijuana was found. The situation was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.