Pride Center to host 11th annual charity drag show

SVSU will host its 11th annual charity drag show on Saturday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the TSAR.

General admission tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the general public. Attendees can also purchase VIP tickets, which include a seat close to the stage and a gourmet cupcake.

VIP tickets cost $8 for students and $12 for the general public.

Attendees will be able to participate in a silent auction before the show and bid on items donated by various local businesses.

All proceeds for the show will benefit the AIDS run and walk of the Great Lakes Bay Region (GLBR).

“The money raised will be used to assist individuals living with HIV or AIDS in the GLBR,” said Pride Center intern Tyler Hobbs. “Some (of the money) will go to Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center’s Client Personal Care Pantry and be used to pay for free HIV testing at SVSU and Delta College throughout the year.”

Several social work interns have been planning the fundraising event.

“Three Bachelors in Social Work and one Masters in Social Work intern have worked since January to plan the show,” Hobbs said. “This included picking the theme of Fairytale Frolics, soliciting donations for silent auction items and selling tickets.”

This is the second year that the Pride Center will host the event.

“Living Proud, a former RSO, hosted the drag show for the first nine years,” Hobbs said. “Following the disbandment of Living Proud, the Pride Center took over the event to continue promoting awareness and raising money for the local community.”

Performers from across Michigan will participate in the show.

“Drag Queens and Drag Kings from all over the state of Michigan are participating,” Hobbs said. “All of the performers are volunteering their time and donating the tips from their performances back to the fundraiser.”

The show raises funds for charity and also showcases SVSU’s Pride Center as a resource for both students and the local community.

“Since its conception in 2015, the Pride Center has made momentous accomplishments for the LGBTQIA population,” Hobbs said. “The drag show adds to those accomplishments by bringing awareness and attention to the Pride Center as a resource for not only the campus community but also for the GLBR.”

Ultimately, Pride Center representatives hope that the event helps SVSU obtain a spot on the National Pride Index.

“The National Pride Index is a national database comprised of LGBTQIA inclusive colleges and universities,” Hobbs said. “Our work at the Pride Center, including safe space training, social support groups and scholarship funding, has been dedicated to providing students and the local community with a supportive and knowledgeable resource. Hosting events like the drag show helps involve the community and brings us closer to our goal of inclusivity.”