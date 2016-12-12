Professor evaluations do more than you may think

By this point in the semester, most students have encountered professor evaluations at least once. A recurring theme between students is the question of whether or not they have any impact.

In the last two weeks of the semester, students in each class are given professor evaluations either by paper or online. These consist of 21 questions ranking the professor’s preparedness, requirements and respect for students, as well as a space on the back for additional comments.

Professors are required to pass these out and then leave the room while they are being completed. When the class is finished, a student must take the closed packet to an ITS drop box.

Once final grades have been submitted, the professors will then receive the original evaluation forms as well as a one-page summary of descriptive statistics for each question, typical responses, mean scores and percentages of answers. Many professors are able to use this data and information to better their future classes.

Larry Hatcher, a full-time psychology professor, has done some research on the subject of professor evaluations and takes them very seriously.

“A lot of students feel like they do not matter at all, but one thing we look closely at evaluations for is ideas,” Hatcher said. “What am I not doing, what can I modify?”

Some students choose to take to ratemyprofessor.com to voice their opinions anonymously, but professors have stated that they rarely look at the site.

But what do evaluations really mean in terms of job performance?

For adjuncts, evaluations can mean keeping their employment at the university. If there are too many negative evaluations accompanied with student complaints to the dean or chairs of the departments, a review board may be summoned to discuss getting the professor back up to speed by giving new guidelines to follow. Confirming evidence such as course content will need to be found elsewhere as well to make a stronger case. If this pattern continues, the adjunct will not be “fired,” but they may not be re-hired, according to Hatcher.

A question that has often come up is how this process affects tenured professors, since their jobs are more secure. No one really seems to have the answer for this. The adjunct and non-tenured faculty evaluations are looked at a lot more closely and have a significant impact on decisions for advancement.

In February 2016, the SVSU Board of Control granted tenure to only 17 professors.

Instructors are reviewed by an evaluation team after their first, second and final year teaching before tenure is available. They may be denied tenure for previous evaluations, and if so, they are usually given one more year to teach and then are let go from the university.

Our professor evaluations do impact the faculty in different ways. It’s important to remember this for future evaluations because giving poor reviews on the basis of personality rather than teaching can be detrimental to both salary increases, promotions and job security.