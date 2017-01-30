SA begins ticket sales for second Cardinal Ball

The SVSU Student Association is bringing back the Cardinal Ball for its repeat performance Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. until midnight.

SA began selling tickets last Monday and plans to continue selling until Friday, Feb. 3.

“If we still have tickets left, we will sell from the Student Association Office for a little while after that,” Student Association President Cody McKay said.

The Cardinal Ball will again be held in the Great Hall Banquet and Convention Center in Midland. Tickets are $16 for one ticket and $30 for two.

Attendees may bring one guest from outside SVSU as long as they are over 18 years old.

“Due to the popularity of the event last year, we were able to increase the capacity to 500 people,” McKay said. “We will be providing free transportation again this year on a first come first serve basis and will have refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.”

Last year marked the first ever Cardinal Ball, and SA received a very strong response to the idea. A sizable group of SVSU’s student body attended the Ball, and in general, the response from the attendees was very positive, McKay said.

“Last year, they had an amazing DJ where you could just dance the night away,” junior education student Ali Taylor said. “If you got hungry or thirsty, they had appetizers and a bar to buy drinks at if you were of age.”

Taylor and a group of friends attended the Ball last year, and she said they all agreed that the event was well worth the price of admission.

“Other than the dancing, I would say the photo shoot was very fun to be able to capture the night in a couple snap shots,” Taylor said. “Overall, it was a great time, and I highly recommend going.”

McKay also said students are excited about the Ball returning. Ticket sales went well during the first week, he said, and SA is expecting sales to increase even further as the February date approaches.

SA is organizing and setting up the event completely by itself and hopes it continues to be a long-standing tradition at the university.

“Students last year were excited to have the opportunity to dress up and have a fun night out with friends, and we hope to provide another great experience for them this year while making it bigger and better than last year,” McKay said.

The layout for this year’s Cardinal Ball will be somewhat similar to last year.

SA is bringing back a photo booth and will be having a DJ at the Great Hall.

Formal dress is required at the event, and if students have further questions, McKay encouraged e-mailing studentassociation (at) svsu.edu.