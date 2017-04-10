ScarJo: Hollywood’s latest icon

What it means to be a star in Hollywood today is not that same as it was back in the early 20th century.

In the early days of cinema, names like Clark Gable, Audrey Hepburn, and Marylin Monroe were names that everyone on the planet knew. These actors and actresses developed into icons in their time, yet there doesn’t seem to be anything like that going on now.

In modern Hollywood, there certainly are stars, but not just one or two. There are so many A-list actors and actresses that it’s really hard to give any of them the icon status as like some of their predecessors.

However, there is one actress who has managed to make a path for herself that could possibly be defined as icon status.

Scarlett Johansson owns the movies right now.

Johansson has been in the business for a very long time, but it wasn’t until recently that she has been popping up in everything. Beginning with her first appearance as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” Johansson has become one of the most notable names in movies, and I feel there is a reason for this.

First and foremost, sex sells in the entertainment industry. People and products that look nice will always be more appealing to the masses, and the fact that Johansson is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood has to have at least a small part of why she is so popular. Her sex appeal certainly isn’t the main attribute when it comes to her stardom, as there are hundreds of beautiful actresses who aren’t taking in nearly as much money as Johansson.

Secondly, she is very flexible in her projects. Before she was Black Widow, Johansson broke out onto the scene in the critically acclaimed Sofia Coppola film “Lost in Translation” in 2003. Much like other stars within the industry, Johansson came up from a smaller indie film that soon catapulted her into the limelight later on. She continued to show off those same skills in recent films such as in 2013, when she offered her talents to “Her,” “Don Jon,” and “Under the Skin,” which were all big hits with audiences within the indie community.

At the same time, Johansson has been called upon to lead these self-contained sci-fi products such as “Lucy” and the recently released “Ghost in the Shell.” She’s even throwing her name into the proverbial comedy hat with her upcoming film “Rough Night” which she is doing in collaboration with the writers of the popular “Broad City,” on Comedy Central. Johansson’s willingness to approach her career in many different areas has allowed her face to be shown and recognized just about everywhere we go given how much advertising dominates our society.

Lastly, and most importantly, Johansson is just good at what she does.

She has never been one to be recognized as going above and beyond when it comes to acting, but she has always achieved her goals competently within roles, and it’s easy to tell that she is an easily directed actress.

There are definitely other people within the entertainment industry that have made an important impact on film history. However, there aren’t many who have done so as effectively as Johansson has in this modern age of cinema.

Johansson hit bank with Marvel just as comparable actress Jennifer Lawrence hit it big with “The Hunger Games,” but the difference between them is that Johansson seems to have smarter sense when it comes to choosing her projects.

She knows how to reach every audience imaginable, and that is how she has become praised and welcomed within many different communities.

She has made her mark on the industry in such a way that it was always be remembered.

An icon? Maybe not, but she is the closest we’ve got.