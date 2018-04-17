Softball falls to GVSU in only games of week

The SVSU softball team squared off against the Grand Valley State Lakers at home on Tuesday, April 10, in what turned out to be its only contests of the week.

The rest of SVSU’s scheduled games were postponed due to inclement weather.

In the first game, Grand Valley, which came in undefeated in conference play, got started early, scoring the game’s only two runs in the top of the second inning on a double to take the lead.

SVSU had an opportunity to take the game in the home half of the fifth inning, as the Cardinals had a scoring threat with the bases loaded.

Nothing would come of the opportunity, however, and the Lady Cards left three on base.

“We played great defensively,” senior first basemen Evy Lobdell said. “Having a week and a half off from live at-bat situations hurt us going into the games. Hopefully we can get our bats rolling again next week.”

The first run of the second game was scored on an RBI double by Grand Valley, and the Lakers showed no sign of stopping after that. They went on to hold the Cardinals scoreless and only gave up six hits as they took the second game 5-0.

Head coach Todd Buckingham has been taking it one game at a time and looks at the team’s next game against Tiffin to get the ball rolling once again.

“Tiffin has a solid program with veterans on the mound and a good coach,” he said. “They don’t appear to have big bats on paper. If our offense can produce when needed and our pitchers can hit their spots, we should be fine.”

The Cardinals continue their conference play at home against Tiffin on Tuesday, April 17, and Davenport on Friday, April 20. Games begin at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. both days.

The Cardinals then hit the road at Ferris State on Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.