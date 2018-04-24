Softball returns to action after weather delays

The SVSU softball team continued play against Davenport, Ferris State and Northwood this past weekend as the team tried to find its footing after many games were rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The team was scheduled to continue conference play against Tiffin University on Tuesday, April 17, but the game was canceled, once again, due to inclement weather.

This made the Cardinals’ first matchup of the week against Davenport University on Friday, April 20. The Lady Cards split the series with the Panthers, dropping the first game 4-0 and winning the second 8-2.

Davenport opened up the game with an RBI double in the first. They wouldn’t score again until the sixth inning, when the Panthers tacked on two more runs.

The last run of the game was scored in the seventh inning on a solo homer by Davenport. That would be the last run scored of the game.

Senior pitcher Anna Conrad (9-5) took the loss in the first game, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out three.

In game two, Davenport jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Cardinals responded in the bottom of the second with three runs of their own, making the score 3-1 in favor of SVSU.

Two more runs were added to the Cardinal score when Becky Corbett hit a two-out RBI single that drove in Meredith Rousse. Evy Lobdell drove in Corbett with an RBI double that pushed the lead to 5-1 SVSU.

The Cardinals would add on three additional runs to the Panthers’ one, leading to an 8-2 victory. Mikayla Alexandrou (6-6) pitched a complete game as she allowed only two runs and struck out four.

Head coach Todd Buckingham chalked up the series split to a lack of live pitching, as the weather has not been kind to the Cardinals, who played just two games in over two weeks.

“We need to make more (in-game) adjustments,” Buckingham said. “In game two, we shook the rust off and started to hit the ball productively.”

The Cardinals then squared off against the Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday, April 21.

SVSU dropped both of the games in the series by scores of 3-0 in the first game and 4-2 in the second game.

The Lady Cards only posted three hits in the first game, while allowing three runs and nine hits for the Bulldogs.

SVSU pitcher Elayne Young (2-2) gave up three runs and eight hits as she dropped the contest.

The next contest proved to be more competitive as the Cardinals held the lead until the sixth inning.

The Bulldogs then drove in four runs in their half of the inning, which proved to be the deciding factor of the game.

Freshman infielder Meagan VerVaecke had a positive outlook following the games against Ferris.

“This series was a tough one, no doubt,” she said. “But we will use it to motivate ourselves for the coming games. We can only get better from here.”

SVSU also hosted Northwood University for Senior Day on Sunday, April 22, which concluded after the The Valley Vanguard’s time of publication.

Buckingham was nothing but optimistic for the seniors on their Senior Day.

“This is going to be a special day for sure,” he said. “This might be the last time they will be able to suit up against Northwood. I’m sure that they’re ready to go.”