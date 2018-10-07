Sports Briefs

Volleyball:

The SVSU volleyball team found a pair of victories over the weekend, taking convincing wins off of Grand Valley on Friday, Oct. 5, and Davenport on Saturday, Oct 6. The team has moved to 14-5 on the season after the weekend wins.

The first set against Grand Valley was a dominant performance by the Lady Cards, as Grand Valley was not able to respond to SVSU’s high-powered offense.

Reagan Moffit tallied up five of the team’s total kills in what ended up as a 25-16 set victory.

The second set was a closer contest, as Grand Valley turned it around, showing some life.

However, too many late-set errors from the Lakers allowed SVSU to come back, allowing the team to take the set 25-23. Making her starting debut with the team, Junior Rachel Eisnhour went six-for-six on kill attempts, a season high for her.

The third set was much of the same as the second set, as GVSU’s ability to stay relevant was not enough once again. The Cardinals took the set 25-23, making the game a clean sweep.

Saturday against Davenport, the narrative of the sets remained consistent with the previous night as the team took all three sets off of the Panthers.

In the first set, Davenport’s defense was a force to be reckoned with as SVSU attempted to break through and put some points on the board. Despite the defense, SVSU managed to win the set, 25-21, after some crucial Davenport errors.

The next two sets followed a similar trend: SVSU struggling to break through the Panthers’ defenses, but managing to eke out the victories in the end, going 25-21 in the second set and 25-20 in the third.

Junior outside hitter Sarah Tabit led the way with 16 total kills, while sophomore middle hitter Emily Friesl earned Player of the Match honors, tallying 10 kills, four blocks and adding an ace to her stat sheet.

Tennis:

The SVSU tennis team fell short on the road against Wayne State on Saturday, Oct. 6, after starting off the season strong. The team moved to 3-2 after the tough 7-0 loss against the Warriors.

Wayne State made short work of the doubles teams, as each pair of doubles partners could not find more than three sets.

Juniors Maddie Miller and Gyselle Daza Gutierrez came the closest, losing 6-3 against Dasha Kuznetsova and Khadija Da-Silva of Wayne State.

The singles matches did not fair much better than the doubles, as the Lady Cards struggled to find many points against the Warriors.

Gutierrez put up the hardest battle, going 6-3, 6-4 from the No. 5 position. Junior Taylor McLaughin was able to put forth a hard fought set from the No. 3 position after taking a 6-0 loss in the previous set, but was not able to make something happen, losing the second set 7-5.

No. 1 Miller and No. 2 sophomore Joanne Gao both found similar results in their sets. Miller ended up falling 6-3, 6-2, while Gao was not able to perform much better, going 6-1, 6-2.