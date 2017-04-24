Sports briefs: Track, golf | Week of April 24, 2017

Track teams combine for ninth at GVSU

The track team competed at the Al Owens Classic hosted by Grand Valley State University on Friday and Saturday. The meet, split between Friday and Saturday, had the men finishing in sixth place, the women finishing ninth and the overall team also finishing ninth.

Jordan Walters led the way with a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter dash. For the 1,500-meter run, Rob Roest and Ryan Silvestri took 10th and eleventh place. The top Cardinal performer, however, was Codey Cook. He took home gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Jacob Kulhanek took eighth in pole vault. Ben Morrow also had a strong ninth-place finish in discus, with a throw of 47.74 meters. With many of the Cardinals’ athletes resting, the finish showcased their younger group.

The women saw Domonique Smith pulling seventh place in the 100-meter dash and 15th in the 200-meter dash. Lauren Huebner finished 11th 800-meter run. Dominique Adams also performed well in the tough 1,500-meter run.

Again, with the lack of top performers, the ladies held their own. Bria Williams took seventh place in the 100-meter hurdles while Lina Davis finished 12th in the 400-meter hurdles. Christiana Micale managed a fourth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Golf teams head to Ohio for tournament

The men’s and women’s golf team headed to Ohio for a tournament at The Virtues Golf Club. The meet was split between three days.

Day one ended with the ladies in fifth, led by Shelbe Cahill, who shot a 76, a new program record. Alexa Marston followed her, finishing 20th. The men finished their Friday in 11th place overall. Ryan Peruski and Mason Motte had a solid day, finishing in 15th and 35th place. Peruski shot a 76 while Motte finished at +7.

Saturday saw the ladies drop down the scorecard to eighth place. Emily Barker led the ladies with a round score of 85. Cahill was right behind her with a round score of 86. Alexa Marston shot an 89. The men saw a huge surge and finished the second day in fourth place. Austin Carter had the low score of the day, shooting par. Motte and Peruski stayed consistent and posted low scores as well.

The ladies finished the tournament in eighth place on Sunday. Cahill led the team with an overall score of 251 through three rounds. The men were still competing at press time.