Staff’s top five struggles in the new semester

Hannah Beach – Adjusting to the food:

Let’s face it: The hardest part of returning to SVSU in the fall is adjusting to the food. You’ve had all summer to gorge on Mom’s baked goods and Dad’s …interesting… barbecue experiments, but now you’re back at the university with two options. You can either go to the Marketplace and eat yet another salad or stay in your room and cook up your 15th package of ramen noodles. And then, because we are in college and are free to make real adult choices, there’s always that little devil on your shoulder whispering, “Just go to the C-Store and buy ice cream.” Don’t worry, friends, this is why we have the Ryder.

Maria Ranger – Organization:

One of the biggest challenges of starting a new school year is staying organized. Between classwork, working two jobs, being involved in clubs on campus, trying to keep my apartment clean, feeding myself well, working out and making time for hobbies, life can feel hectic. Every year, I buy a planner only to abandon it within a few weeks, but I’ve been using mine for a month now, and it’s been working. I also have been taping to-do lists with non-negotiable deadlines to my desk, so I don’t procrastinate. Another skill that has helped me stay organized is picking a certain day to do things. For example, I try to make either Friday or Sunday my day for food prepping and cleaning my place, depending on when I work. All of these strategies have made it much easier for me to get my ducks in a row this year.

Taylor Stockton – Finding motivation:

The biggest struggle when returning to the new semester is finding the motivation to care. I’m entering my junior year, and I am not ashamed to admit that I have had senioritis since I started. This semester, I have already read two novels, written a litany of essays and completed about 15 online homework modules. Needless to say, I’m having a great time. As I am bombarded with homework, I find it harder and harder to care about each assignment. Whoops, I missed a point on that module. Oh well, there will be 20 more. That’s my general attitude, and let me tell you, it’s a slippery slope.

Abby Welsh – Time management:

The biggest struggle as a first-year college student is time management. I’m trying to join clubs, do homework, study and have fun, but there is not enough time in a day for it all. I’m feeling overwhelmed by my work and social life, yet I know that all of my involvements are worth it. Doing homework early will keep me on schedule for classes, joining clubs will help me meet new people and going out occasionally will keep me happy. This first semester may be a struggle, but I’m hanging in there.

Madison Savard – Scheduling: A top struggle of the semester is remembering your schedule. No matter how many times it is written down or looked at, it takes a few weeks to get it memorized. This struggle can make you late for work, forget scheduled meetings and leave you running around looking like a fool because you can’t remember when you are available. This may not be a struggle that everyone deals with, but I can tell you that it is something I struggled with as I showed up to the wrong place at the wrong time more than once during the first week of the semester, and I am sure I will do it again.