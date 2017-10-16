Stein, Motte shine as golf team breaks new records

The SVSU men’s golf team earned its first victory of the season in West Virginia on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Ohio Valley Invitational.

SVSU posted a new program record for a 36-hole tournament of 561, breaking the previous record by 12 strokes, the same amount of strokes by which the Cardinals beat out second-place Malone University.

Apart from winning the tournament, the Cardinals featured the low-individual for the tournament, redshirt freshman Gunnar Stein. Playing a par-70 course, Stein played the two-round tournament in 561 strokes, shooting 67-70 to finish three-under-par.

The Cardinals carded two more top-five finishes in seniors Ryan Peruski and Mason Motte. Peruski placed in solo-second, finishing one stroke behind Stein. Motte placed in solo-fifth, shooting 65 in the second round, which was the lowest individual round for the second 18.

Motte’s 65 was also good enough to tie the SVSU golf program’s record for lowest individual round, joining Bob Stephens (1984) and Jonathan Lange (2009).

Stein, Peruski, Motte and senior Austin Carter, who finished seventh, each earned All-Tournament honors.

The Cards topped the seven-team field as they head into their last tournament for the fall session of the 2017-2018 season at TPC Michigan for the Wayne State Invitational.The two-day competition will conclude this afternoon.

“We need to secure a good position for the Super Regional tournament [in the spring],” head coach Joe Vogl said. “Fall (tournaments) can help you kind of dig in and solidify a spot for the regionals.”

SVSU’s women’s golf team, however, did not find the same level of success as the men’s team.

The Lady Cardinals took eighth place at the Bing Beall Fall Classic in Findlay, Ohio, on Monday, Oct. 9. SVSU finished with a final total of 641 strokes.

The squad’s 641 was seven strokes behind seventh-place Northwood and 56 strokes behind University of Indianapolis. Indianapolis won with a score of nine-over-par 585.

Sophomore Sabrina Coffman led the way, shooting a 72 in the first round, leaving her with the second lowest score after the first day. Coffman went on to shoot 79 on Monday, finishing at seven-over-par for the tournament.

Sophomores Alexa Marston and Shelbe Cahill each finished in a tie for 39th, carding 83-80 and 85-78, respectively, across the two 18-hole rounds.

The women’s team is also wrapping up the fall competition on Oct. 16 in Belmont for the Davenport Invitational.