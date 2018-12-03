Stop giving excuses to get out of volunteer work

Volunteer work is not everyone’s cup of tea, but sometimes, it can be a life- changing experience. Everyone should do volunteer work at least once or more in his or her lifetime. Volunteering is liberating. It may take a while to get comfortable doing it, especially if you are doing it alone. But it teaches people communication skills and helps them learn about problems in the world around them. Many people do not know how to make a difference, but by looking into volunteer work, they can learn about many ways to give back to their communities.

One of the more selfish reasons for doing volunteer work is that it looks great on a resume. Many colleges look for applicants who are active participants in their communities. Most times, they offer scholarships and other helpful benefits for having a record of community service. Other times, community service is required to keep a scholarship. For businesses, it is good to see that an applicant has experience with many different people and causes. Someone with a diverse background is always a good sign. Whether it is the knowledge and credibility you get from doing service or the pro bono aspect of it, businesses like to see it. The bond one makes with other volunteers is amazing. You meet people with good hearts and kind souls. Oftentimes, the people you meet have the same end goal in mind of making their communities a better place, so there is a common ground with personalities. Everyone you meet while volunteering is genuine and helpful.

Additionally, the people you are benefiting have heart-touching stories that will make you remember them for life, and maybe even prolong your help with them. Although volunteer work is mainly benefiting others, it can also benefit you in the long run. It can provide insight into what you may want to do for the rest of your life. For example, if you choose to help at an animal shelter, you may decide to specialize in veterinary care or run your own animal shelter. Volunteering could even inspire you to start a non-profit organization yourself. There are many more reasons to get into volunteer work. It blows my mind that people are against it, feel it’s a waste of time or simply do not want to do it.