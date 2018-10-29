SVSU art gallery showcases work from alumni

The SVSU Art Gallery is currently hosting its first Alumni Art Show, which runs until Wednesday, Oct. 31. A call to enter was posted on the gallery’s website and Facebook page earlier this semester, which asked university alumni to send in their recent work. A total of 27 artists responded, with graduation years ranging from the 1970s to 2018.

Entries had no requirements, although the gallery staff helped artists decide which pieces would fit best. The resulting collection is incredibly diverse, ranging from graphite to watercolor, pottery and photography. Many of the pieces feature mixed media, lending an extra sense of novelty.

The artists themselves now live around the country, coming from a variety of degrees and careers.

Lakyn Miller, a 2015 graduate who majored in graphic design, entered an acrylic painting, “Wandering Pickney.”

“I was on an impromptu mini-adventure, one of those where you wake up in the morning planning to get a whole lot knocked off your list, and instead end up getting out of your car three hours later in the middle of nowhere with nothing but a tiny trail inviting you in,” Miller said of the inspiration behind her painting.

Cassidy Spendlove, who graduated this past May as a fine arts major with a concentration in photography, entered two photographs, “Senior Portrait” and “Capture the Sun.”

“I loved seeing all the different ways other alumni used photography through printing them on different canvases to using film, collage and digital mediums,” Spendlove said.

William Haboush graduated this past May with a psychology major and double minor in art and youth services. He entered assorted pottery pieces.

“I like that we had this show put together among us alumni and made it happen,” Haboush said. “I think having alumni showcase artwork inspires students to keep pushing the boundary further in what they can make. The whole art department really pushed me to become what I am today, and I thank them for that deeply.”

The university couldn’t be prouder of its graduates.

“It’s great being able to see what alumni have done since graduating,” said Tisch Lewis, the gallery coordinator. “It’s amazing all the different paths art can take you on.”

Clark said that while it was “difficult to coordinate such a diverse group,” she would gladly host the alumni showcase again. Lewis was also pleased with how the show honored alumni and inspired current students to carry on along their chosen path. “(The showcase) did what it needed to do,” she said. “If you have passion, you’re going to make it work.”