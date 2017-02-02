SVSU shares connection to Super Bowl through Falcon’s quarterbacks coach

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday evening, one SVSU graduate will be particularly busy as he prepares one of the league’s top quarterbacks in Matt Ryan for a bout with one of the game’s most decorated players, Tom Brady.

Matt LaFluer, who quarterbacked SVSU to three straight Division II playoff appearances from 2000-2002, is in his second season as Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach, and has helped Ryan escalade to an MVP-caliber season in 2016-2017, a season that LaFluer attests almost entirely to Ryan’s elite abilities and work ethic.

“I’ve probably learned more from (Ryan) than he’s learned from me,” LaFluer said. “I’ve been able to see how the whole quarterback room works together. This is my eighth year in the NFL and by far I finally have figured out what a quarterback room is supposed to look like.”

Despite all the post-collegiate accomplishments, LaFluer still carries things he learned from his time at SVSU everywhere he goes.

“The biggest credit I have to give to (the SVSU) coaching staff when I played there is that there were no short cuts in our program,” he said. “You had to work for everything you were going to get. Some of those lifelong lessons that I learned while going through that process have definitely helped me along the way there’s no doubt about it.”

Additionally, LaFluer also says that he regularly draws on his experiences of being a quarterback in college when coaching Ryan and the team’s other signal callers.

“I definitely try to put myself in his shoes,” LaFluer said. “Although I never played at this level I do think it helps having been in those shoes. I always try to see the game through the quarterback’s eyes and fortunately for myself I was able to be that guy at one time.”

While LaFluer played at SVSU under head coach Randy Awrey, he has known current head coach Jim Collins for most of his life. The two first met when Collins was working for LaFluer’s father at Central Michigan University as a graduate assistant, and Collins has been able to follow him from his playing days all the way through his journey in the NFL.

Collins said that him and his staff continue to talk to recruits about Matt’s rise to the highest level.

“It’s an example of the impact that your Saginaw Valley experience can have on your life,” he said.

Collins added that LaFluer still makes time for the SVSU program.

“Matt has been involved with our program as much as he can considering his busy schedule as an NFL coach,” Collins said. “He has come back to our golf outing and always responds when I call or text him.”

In addition to his connection to SVSU, LaFluer has another special connection on Sunday night, as he will be sharing the sideline with his brother Mike, who serves as an offensive assistant on the Falcons coaching staff.

“It’s been a really cool experience,” Matt said. “To coach with your brother at any level is really special. He’s done an awesome job and I’ve got a lot of respect for him and how hard he’s worked. To have a special year like this and to share it with your best friend, there’s nothing better.”

Prior to taking the job in Atlanta last season, LaFluer spent 2014 as the quarterbacks coach at the University of Notre Dame, coaching then Fighting Irish quarterback Everrett Golson. Before his time in South Bend, he served in the same position with the Washington Redskins for four seasons, working with Robert Griffin III during his historic rookie season. In 2008-2009, LaFluer served as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans following a stint as offensive coordinator at Ashland University. He began his coaching career at SVSU and also spent time at Central Michigan and Northern Michigan.

During his playing days at SVSU, LaFluer completed 491 passes, good for third all time in the Cardinal record books. He is fourth all time in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

While prepping for Sunday’s game has taken up most of LaFluer’s time and thoughts, he is looking forward to being able to let the whole experience of coaching in a Super Bowl sink in.

“Hopefully after the game, if we’re hoisting that trophy, I think that might be when you’re really able to reflect on it but right now you’re so focused on the task at hand and the plan and the process,” LaFluer said.

SVSU will have a special connection to Sunday night’s contest that few institutions of its size can entertain. A former star quarterback and coach who has worked up the ranks to coach at the games highest level, in the sports most important game.

“I had a great experience at Saginaw Valley,” LaFluer said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I’ve got a lot of great friendships that I was able to accumulate and maintain over the years.”