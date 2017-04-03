SVSU softball team takes three of four

SVSU’s softball team continued league play on the road this past weekend, taking two games from Ohio Dominican and splitting with Ashland.

The team came out hot with a 7-3 victory against ODU on Saturday. Samantha Willman picked up the win for the Cardinals.

Saturday’s second game had the same outcome with the ladies picking up yet another conference win, 8-1.

Meredith Rousse led the Cardinals at the plate in the two victories.

Next up on the schedule was Ashland. SVSU started the game behind but came back to pull out a 4-1 win. Willman had another stellar performance in the circle.

The last game of the weekend proved to be the toughest for the Cardinals, as they dropped the finale to Ashland 1-0. Annie Hansen was in the circle, allowing six hits and only one earned run.

The ladies head to Malone today, hoping to bounce back in a non-conference game before playing Wayne State next weekend.

Junior Evy Lobdell is confident with what her team is capable of and their resilience.

“It’ll be really important to get our bats going again,” she said regarding today’s game against Malone. “Coming out with those two wins (today) will really help us get our confidence up.”