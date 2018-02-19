SVSU student dies in possible double murder-suicide

Twenty-one-year-old psychology student Katelyn Bonini died in a possible double murder-suicide in Sebewaing, police say.

Sebewaing police were dispatched to the Bonini family home shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, for a suspicious situation call and well-being check, said Sebewaing Police Chief Bill Owens. Upon arrival, police ultimately found the bodies of Katelyn Bonini, her mother Margo Bonini, and her father Bob Bonini, Owens said.

Owens said that it is possible that Bob Bonini shot and killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide.

Officers found the Boninis after a Bonini family friend called police after failing to make contact with the Boninis for several hours, according to a Sebewaing Police press release.

The press release stated that the friend went to the house, where the doors were locked and there was no response. The caller told officers that after moving to the rear of the home, he looked in a window and saw a female lying on the floor. The caller showed an officer what he observed, and upon seeing the woman on the floor, the officer made entry into the house, where he found the three Boninis deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Owens did not yet disclose a suspected motive. A gun is suspected in the killings, but the type has not yet been determined, Owens said, as there were multiple weapons in the home.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies have been scheduled.

According to her family, Bonini was adopted by her parents when she was 10 months old.

Scienna Rose, a criminal justice junior, first met Bonini at a high school football game. Rose, originally from Bay Port, now resides in Sebewaing.

“Katie was always so bubbly and fun to be around,” Rose said. “She always had a smile on her face and could literally make anyone’s day. I had the pleasure of meeting her when I was 16, and she always made it a point to say ‘hi’ to me every time I saw her after. She really will be missed in our town.”

Her visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Bonini’s funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with service beginning at 11 a.m.