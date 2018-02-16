SVSU student killed in possible double murder-suicide

Twenty-one-year-old SVSU student Katelyn Bonini died in a possible double murder-suicide in Sebawaing, police say.

Sebewaing police were dispatched to the Bonini family home shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, for a suspicious situation/well-being check, said Sebewaing Police Chief Bill Owens. Upon arrival, police ultimately found the bodies of Katelyn Bonini, her mother Margo Bonini, and her father Bob Bonini, Owens said.

Owens said that it is possible that Bob Bonini shot and killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide.

Officers found the Boninis after a Bonini family friend called police after failing to make contact with the Boninis for several hours, according to a Sebewaing Police press release.

The press release went on to say that the friend went to the house, where the doors were locked and there was no response. The caller told officers that after moving to the rear of the home, he looked in a window and saw a female lying on the floor. The caller showed an officer what he observed, and upon seeing her on the floor, the officer made entry into the house, where he found the three Boninis deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

Owens did not yet disclose a suspected motive. A gun is suspected in the killings, but the type has not yet been determined, Owens said, as there were multiple weapons in the home.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsies have been scheduled.