SVSU students to be present at inauguration

Student Association is providing students a unique opportunity to witness the inauguration of president-elect Donald J. Trump on-site and in person Jan. 20 in Washington D.C.

“The idea to take students to the presidential inauguration sparked from learning that this is something that associations have done in the past,” SA President Cody McKay said. “In 2008 and in 2012, Student Association took buses to D.C. to watch the presidential inauguration.”

To make the event possible, SA reserved two buses and announced that tickets would be going on sale shortly after the election. At a price of $15 per person, students will be able to attend the event for a fraction of what it would cost to go on their own. In less than a day, all the tickets were sold.

“When students heard about this unique opportunity, we received a lot of positive responses asking about the trip and about where students could sign up,” McKay said.

The group of students going on the trip will leave Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. On Jan. 20, they will watch the parade and the inauguration before driving back and returning Saturday, Jan. 21.

Sophomore nursing student Kate Waskevich immediately took advantage of this opportunity, and she will be making the trip with a few of her closest friends.

“I am most looking forward to just witnessing history,” she said. “I don’t foresee any other time in my life that I would have this opportunity to see one of our U.S. presidents being inaugurated.”

Early childhood education sophomore Cydney Bentley felt similarly.

“When I found out that I had a chance to go see the President of the United States at inauguration, I could not pass it up,” Bentley said. “I am very excited to get the chance to witness history being made.”

Student Association sees this event as not only an opportunity for its members and students to witness history, but also as a way to continually create opportunities for those involved.

“Whether it be through solving concerns that students have, to creating opportunities for students that will enhance their experience while at SVSU, this is what Student Association strives to do,” McKay said. “This trip will give students an opportunity that most individuals do not get to have in their lifetime, making this experience that much more memorable.”

Students who have purchased tickets will witness an event of utmost importance, and will also represent SVSU at a well-known U.S. event.

“I am most looking forward to the experience of being at a presidential inauguration,” McKay said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to go and witness a ceremony that has been done for hundreds of years.”