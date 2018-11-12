Swim and dive post impressive scores against Valparaiso

The Cardinal swim and dive teams posted victories at home on Saturday, Nov. 10. The men trounced Valparaiso 136-49, while the women defeated Valparaiso 150-64 and Davenport 146-75.

The one-sided scoring for the women was supplied by numerous athletes’ first-place finishes. The women placed top in the 200 medley relay with a team made up of seniors Amanda Thielen and Lydia Mattar, sophomore Kimble Darbee and junior Alexa Bloom. They swam for a time of 1:48.51. Thielen won the 100 backstroke event with a time of 59.47, and Mattar won the 200 IM in 2:12.21. Bloom posted individual wins in her 50 freestyle and 100 buttery events, clocking times of 24.57 and 59.51.

Many Cardinal men claimed first-place victories in the pool as well on Saturday. The men’s 200 medley relay team also swam for first place with a time of 1:36.76. Seniors Dalton Pokley, Dylan Kopacki and Michael Spears made up the team along with freshman Cameron Whitfield.

Pokley won the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.41, and Kopacki swam for a time of 22.00 in his 50 freestyle to win first place. Junior Jayden Hutchinson won both the 200 and 500 freestyle, swimming for times of 1:46.15 in the 200 and 4:48.03 in the 500. Saginaw Valley head coach Bruce Zim- merman was pleased with the Cardinal swimmers’ responses after both teams suffered losses the previous weekend to Grand Valley and Northern Michigan.

“It was a very good meet for the team. We bounced back from a tough meet last week and dominated (Saturday’s) competition from start to finish,” Zimmerman said. “Multiple season best times were achieved by most of the team. The team looks primed to have a great meet at our end of the fall semester mid-season invite hosted by Wabash College next weekend.”