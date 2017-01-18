Theatre department brings new shows this winter

A new semester means a new slate of performances from the SVSU theater department.

This semester will see fewer shows than the fall, yet the department still feels as if the performances will be well worth seeing.

The first show of the semester will be “Really Really” by Paul Downs Colaizzo. Directed by David Rezeszutek, the show is meant to be gripping and shocking as it tells the story of young, college students following the aftermath of a campus party that gets out of hand.

The show is provocative and bold and is likely to resonate with most college students.

The show will star Rebecca Boes as Leigh, Brianne Dolhey as Grace and Abby Burgess as Haley.

Performances will take place Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Malcolm Field Theatre. Tickets will cost $13 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors aged 60 and older.

“Really Really” is for mature audiences due to its graphic language and sexual themes.

The second show of the semester will be “Assassins” by Stephen Sondheim. Directed by Ric Roberts, the show is a musical that becomes simultaneously unsettling and charming as its twisted subject matter devolves. The plot of the play involves a wicked carnival game produced to create a show that involves various men and women who, successfully or not, attempted to assassinate United States presidents throughout history.

“Assassins” is recommended for audiences aged 13 and up for language and violence.

Auditions for the show will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. in the Field Theatre.

Performances will run from Wednesday, April 5, to Saturday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, at 3 p.m. in the Field Theatre. Tickets will cost $16 for general admission, $14 for seniors aged 60 and older and $12 for students.

For more information about the performances and tickets visit the SVSU Box Office website or call at (989) 964-4261.