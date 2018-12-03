Theatre variety show rings in the Christmas season

The SVSU theatre department presented its 10th annual Christmas production, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year: A Christmas Variety Show,” on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 in the Malcolm Field Theatre.

The variety show, which included comedy sketches, musical performances, dance numbers and video broadcasts, took audience members back to the days of the ‘60s and ‘70s Christmas specials.

In between several of the acts, vintage CBS commercials aired, advertising products such as U.S. savings bonds, razors, M&M’s and Coca-Cola.

There were 20 acts in total, beginning with the classic Christmas tune “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” performed by Ric Roberts, Brianne Dolney and the Cardinal Singers.

A brass quartet performed three times throughout the evening in between comedy sketches about “The Twelve Days of Christmas” gone wrong and a cop who couldn’t be bribed by Santa Claus.

Pre-health sophomore Alyssa Proctor enjoyed the music performed by these different groups.

“I wasn’t expecting the songs,” Proctor said. “Christmas is my favorite time of year, so it was nice to see. I feel like I want to come to more performances.”

The Dolce Sisters, a trio reminiscent of the many girl groups from the ‘60s, performed twice, once with a comedy- dance sketch between a hapless janitor and life-sized doll performed alongside.