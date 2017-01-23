Things can still be done by those who want to create change

We don’t owe a thing to Trump. According to CBS, as of Jan. 17, he had a 32 percent favorable rating, the lowest of any president in U.S. history. For comparison, Barack Obama had a 60 percent favorable rating in 2009, and George W. Bush had a 44 percent favorable rating in 2001.

I’m rather sick and tired of people saying, “He’s the president, he won fair and square, so we have to respect him.” First of all, he did not win fair and square. There were 65,844,954 people who voted for Hillary Clinton, compared to 62,979,879 Trump voters. Don’t forget the 5.2 million people who voted for third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein. That is approximately 8,065,075 more people who want someone else for president than those who want Trump for president. He only won because of the corrupt and undemocratic electoral college system. This has also happened four times prior in U.S. history, where the candidate lost the electoral vote and won the popular vote, the most recent of which being Bush/Gore in 2000.

Now, there are also people who will say things like, “You’re just angry because a Republican won!” No. While I’ve made it pretty clear I’m liberal, if a respectable Republican had won, and won fairly, I would accept it and move on. I understand that people have different opinions than I do, and I respect that, as long as their opinions don’t disrespect someone’s existence, which brings me to my next point.

I do not owe Trump respect when he disrespects people’s lives. He is a threat to the safety of millions, and his rhetoric has been approved by hate groups like neo-Nazis and the KKK. He disrespects the existence of every woman, because he views women as objects whose only value is in their sex appeal, and whose only job should be raising children. He condones sexual assault, as demonstrated by his leaked tape from 2005. “I did try and (expletive) her. She was married. I moved in on her like a (expletive), but I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony (expletive) and everything … I’m automatically attracted to beautiful, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the (expletive).” Let’s not forget he mocked a disabled reporter. I am not OK with this, especially as a person with a chronic illness, Type I diabetes, looking to help other people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and mental illnesses.

This being said, there are things we can do to create a change. There are many ways you can express your distaste, as well as prevent another abomination like Trump taking office. In the words of Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high.”

First, vote in local elections. While many see these as unimportant, they are crucial. These are the people who will be proposing the laws, and these are also potential future presidential candidates.

Next, know the issues. Don’t simply vote for someone because they are the same political party that you lean towards. Be aware of a candidate’s platform, because sometimes, it can be surprising.

Third, call your Congress representatives to voice your distaste. In the Saginaw area, you can contact Congressman Dan Kildee at his Flint office, 810-238-8627, or his Washington D.C. office, 202-225-3611.

Additionally, boycott stores that sell products made by the Trump family. There are lists online of these stores, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Off Fifth, Nordstrom’s, Zappos and many other clothing and shoe retailers.

Next, boycott companies that support Trump. Some of the most prominent of these are New Balance, Forbes, People magazine, Herbalife, Hobby Lobby, and MillerCoors.

Fundraise to donate to a variety of organizations that support those threatened by Trump, such as the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, RAINN, The Trevor Project, the NAACP and other groups that support racial minorities, the LGBT community, women and working class people.

Be open about your opposition to Trump and his cabinet. Do not let his inexcusable behavior become normalized. Write a letter to the editor of a local newspaper, organize a march or rally, and sign petitions on change.org.

Lastly, call people out when they’re wrong. Don’t be accusatory or rude, but politely correct them and show them sources for information.

To conclude, I do not owe Trump a damn ounce of respect, and neither does anyone. But there are ways we can create a positive change in his America.