Three Cards named All-GLIAC First Team

Several Cardinals were honored when the 2018 GLIAC football postseason awards were released.
Postseason awards were voted on by the coaches in the GLIAC, and 13 Cardinals were recognized for their efforts this season.
Senior linebacker Michael Alexander, junior defensive tackle Heath Williams and sophomore wide receiver Chad Gailliard were all named to the All-GLIAC First Team.
Alexander led the GLIAC in both tackles (117) and tackles per game (10.6) in his final season at Saginaw Valley.
Williams supported the Cardinal defense with 13 sacks and 19 tackles-for- loss throughout the season, leading all other players in the GLIAC. Williams now has the 10th most career sacks (17.5) in Cardinal program history with his senior season still ahead.
Gailliard was named GLIAC freshman of the year last year and continued to impress during his sophomore season. He led the GLIAC in receptions (63), touchdowns (12), yards (1,005) and yards per game (91.4).
Sophomore running back Nate McCrary, junior offensive lineman Trevor Curle, sophomore defensive back Donnell Alexander and senior defensive back Dillon Dixon were named to the All- GLIAC Second Team.
McCrary provided the Cardinals with 520 yards and 11 touchdowns through the 2018 season.
Curle was recognized for his protection on the line, helping the Cardinal offense gain 339.9 yards per game.
Dixon and Alexander backed the Cardinal defense with 73 and 47 tackles, respectively.
Dixon rounded out his collegiate career with 272 tackles, ranking him 16th all- time at Saginaw Valley. Alexander tallied 10 pass breakups, batting away the second most passes than any other player in the GLIAC.
Six Cardinal juniors were listed as honorable mentions leading into their final year, showing that there will be some talented veterans to lead the way for the Cardinals next year.
Quarterback Ryan Conklin, linebacker Austin Egler, defensive tackle Patrik Moriarty, linebacker Justin Whitted, defensive back Joe Newman and defensive end David Still all received honors.
Conklin racked up 2,134 passing yards, surpassing the 2,000 yard mark for the second season in a row. He’s currently the fifth best Cardinal quarterback all-time in career yards and touchdowns, sitting at 5,332 passing yards and 39 touchdowns with a year left at the helm for Saginaw Valley.
Egler posted 63 stops on the season, giving him 104 total through his career with the Cardinals thus far.
Moriarty tallied 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles-for-loss.
Whitted matched Moriarty’s tackle count with 38, three of his for a loss.
Newman was third in the GLIAC in interceptions, grabbing three, including one he returned for a touchdown. He also accounted for 30 tackles and nine pass breakups.
Still stood out in his first season as defensive end, switching from his prior receiver position to the other side of the ball.
Still recorded five sacks, ranking fifth in the GLIAC, and 60 tackles, 15 for a loss. He had the third most tackles-for-loss in the entire GLIAC.
The Cardinal defense allowed opponents the second-least scores throughout the season, allowing opponents an average of 16.6 points per game. The Cardinals scored 296 throughout their 11 games, averaging 26.9 points per game.