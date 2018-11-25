Three Cards named All-GLIAC First Team

Several Cardinals were honored when the 2018 GLIAC football postseason awards were released.

Postseason awards were voted on by the coaches in the GLIAC, and 13 Cardinals were recognized for their efforts this season.

Senior linebacker Michael Alexander, junior defensive tackle Heath Williams and sophomore wide receiver Chad Gailliard were all named to the All-GLIAC First Team.

Alexander led the GLIAC in both tackles (117) and tackles per game (10.6) in his final season at Saginaw Valley.

Williams supported the Cardinal defense with 13 sacks and 19 tackles-for- loss throughout the season, leading all other players in the GLIAC. Williams now has the 10th most career sacks (17.5) in Cardinal program history with his senior season still ahead.