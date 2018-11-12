Volleyball falls in final season game

SVSU’s volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ferris State University on Friday, Nov. 9, in the semifinals of the GLIAC Tournament.

The Lady Cards, seeded fourth in the tournament, were knocked out by the sixth-seeded Bulldogs after beating Wayne State 3-0 on Wednesday, Nov. 7, in an in-tense battle in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, junior outside hitter Sarah Tabit led the team with 14 points, followed closely behind by sophomore middle hitter Emily Friesl with 11 points.

The team lost the first set with a close 21 to Ferris’ 25 points. The team kept up throughout the first match but began to dwindle in the second.

The second set was lost 25-14. Several attack errors led the team to their loss. Ferris won the match after four consecutive points against the Cardinals.

The team fought hard, but fell again in the third set. They started strong, but couldn’t keep up the tempo as Ferris pulled ahead. The team finished the third set 25-14 also, ending SVSU’s tournament hopes.

Even with the disappointing tournament loss, the team finished the year with a successful record of 19-10 (11-5 in GLIAC play).