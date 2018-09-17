Volleyball splits weekend games again

Saginaw Valley volleyball came out of the weekend with a split yet again, falling to Ashland 3-1 on Friday, Sept. 14, and beating Wayne State 3-1 the day after.

Saginaw and Ashland battled close for points in the first set. The Lady Cards found a way to pull ahead, winning the set 25-19. They totaled 16 kills through the first set.

The second set started strong, but SVSU fell in the end. The team began making errors as the Lady Cards tried to catch up in the second half of the set and ultimately fell short.

The team continued to make errors as they lost the third set 25-13 and the fourth set 25-15.

Coach Will Stanton felt the team did the same this weekend as they did over the previous weekend.

“Unfortunately, we did not execute very well in the first match, but then rebounded with a better effort and focus for the second match,” Stanton said. “We need to be able to bring two matches of focus and execution every weekend in order to get to where we belong as a team, and that has been a struggle so far this conference season.”

The team turned it around the next day against Wayne State. The team played strong in the first game with eight kills. They warmed up even more with 13 kills in the second and third set.

Sarah Tabit led the team in kills with 21 over the four sets. The team hopes to improve on strategy and execution.

While the team gears up to prepare for the teams’ next game, Stanton made a point that relying on his strong bench has been carrying his team to wins.

“We keep finding bench players that can make up better when we need it,” Stanton said. “We keep putting ourselves into tough spots and then find a way to win. This next week should be a good week to really get back to work and see some improvement in practice.”

The team will play again on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. away at Northwood.