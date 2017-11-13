Volleyball victorious in final game

The women’s volleyball team brought home one last victory in their final match of the season against Lake Superior State in Cardinal country on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The women were pitted against the Lakers, who have been ranked below them in the GLIAC standings throughout the season.

As anticipated, the Lady Cardinals swept the floor with a 3-0 match to end the rocky season.

“We feel that we have the ability to do well; it’s just a matter of bringing it at game time,” team captain Rachel Eisenhour said.

The first set of the match was back and forth for the women, with both teams making 12 kills and 41 total attempts across the board. Eventually, the set ended with a win for the ladies, 26-24.

In the second set, the Cardinals made fewer errors and swept up LSSU with a set score of 25-17.

The final set was similar to set one, a close call. With SVSU making 15 kills to the Lakers’ 18, they made fewer errors and brought home a final win with a match score of 26-24.

“A season like this is always challenging to keep our focus and keep moving forward,” coach Will Stanton said. “We have gotten so much better from the beginning of the season, and we have made some very good progress lately.

“It is unfortunate that this has not resulted in more wins on the court, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Stanton continued. “We set out to be the most improved team in the conference, and I feel that we have accomplished that in several areas.”

Two players are ending their athletic careers with SVSU, outside hitter McKenzie Schuster, and defensive specialist Emily Nieman.

“We are sad to see them play in the Cardinal uniform for the last time, but we are excited to celebrate their careers with them and their families,” Stanton said.

The women ended their season ranked 10th out of 12 on the GLIAC Regional Leaderboard. Their conference game tally is four wins and 12 losses, while their overall record finished at six wins and 21 losses.