Women’s basketball comes up empty over weekend contests

The SVSU women’s basketball team’s losing streak extended to seven games after back-to-back losses in GLIAC competition. The team’s overall record stands at 5-20 with a GLIAC record of 5-13.

The team hosted Wayne State (18-6) on Thursday, Feb. 15, in a losing effort as the Warriors took the win 60-52.

After a five-point first quarter that saw the team make just one field goal, the Cardinals bounced back with a 15-point second quarter. Wayne State scored eight and 19 points in the first and second quarter, respectively.

The Cardinals took their second lead of the game with 1:46 left in the third quarter en route to a 21-point third quarter and holding the Warriors to just 14 points.

Wayne State bounced back in the fourth quarter, outscoring SVSU 19-11 to take the victory. The Cardinals shot 5-15 and 1-8 from beyond the arc in the concluding quarter.

Guard Anna Hall fell one point short of having back-to-back 20-point games. Her game-high 19 points came on 7-14 shooting. The junior had eight rebounds.

Redshirt freshman guard Laurel Jacqmain scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Francesca Coury had 11 points. Freshman forward Kaitlyn Geers had six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Junior guard Hannah Settingsgaard praised the team’s resilience after making just one field goal in the game’s first 15 minutes of action.

“We knew that scoring one basket in the first quarter was not going to do anything for us, so we discussed being confident,” Settingsgaard said. “We knew we had to come out and make up for our lack of baskets and just tried to attack them. We also stepped up our defensive mentality and got stops, which ultimately helped us in getting more possessions.”

The team traveled to Davenport University (8-17) where the Panthers took the home victory 68-63.

The Cardinals had the hot hand in the first half, scoring 20 points in the first quarter to Davenport’s 10. The Panthers were able to make up the 10-point deficit, as they scored 19 to SVSU’s 14 in the second quarter.

Jacqmain had 18 points in the first half on 5-10 shooting and an efficient 4-6 from beyond the arc.

SVSU led 52-48 heading into the concluding quarter of play. A strong 20-point fourth quarter performance by the Panthers was enough to topple SVSU.

The Cardinals shot 5-14 in the final period of play.

Jacqmain led all players with a career-high 28 points. She went 8-15 from the field and finished 6-10 from three-point range. The guard also added eight rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers had four players score in double-digits.

Junior forward Abby Duffy was the second-leading Cardinal with nine points off the bench.

Settingsgaard and Gears both scored eight points apiece.

SVSU as a unit shot 41 percent from the field and 9-23 from three-point range. Both teams had 20 turnovers and 20 points off turnovers.

Head coach Jamie Pewinski remarked on the challenges that come with facing a newer team, as this is Davenport’s first season in the GLIAC conference.

“The first time around, there was a lot more game film involved trying to figure out their players and what schemes they were running,” Pewinski said. “This time around, we were more familiar with how they will look to attack our defense and where their players are most comfortable shooting the ball. They’ve also done a nice job with their zone, which slows the game down and forces you to do some things on offense that you aren’t always the most comfortable with.”

The team will conclude regular season play on the road. SVSU will travel to No. 1 Ashland on Thursday, Feb. 22, for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. The Cardinals will then head to Tiffin on Saturday, Feb. 24, for a 3 p.m. start.