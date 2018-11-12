Women’s soccer lose opening DII tourney round

The SVSU women’s soccer team saw their season end Friday, Nov. 9, after losing to the Walsh University Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The Lady Cards came into the game as the fifth seed in the Midwest Region and lost 1-0 to the fourth-seeded Cavaliers in a game played at Grand Valley, the first seed in the region. With the loss, the Cardinals ended their season with a 12-4-4 record, winning their most games since 2009. “It was a very exciting time for the program,” head coach Michael O’Neill said.

“It was the third time making (the NCAA Tournament) in program history, and to get in was just fantastic.” The season was one to remember for the women’s soccer team, as they had their most successful season in nearly a decade, finished third in their division, made it to the semi finals in the GLIAC Tournament and made it into the National Tournament. “It was a very successful season,” O’Neill said. “We broke the record for shutouts and goals scored in a season. It was a great season, and I think the future is bright.” SVSU controlled the majority of the first half against Walsh, putting up four shots against the Cavaliers’ one, but that one shot would turn out to be enough for the Cavaliers. In the 21st minute of play, the Cavaliers put their only shot on net in the first half past SVSU goalkeeper Alyssa Watts.