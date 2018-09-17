Women’s soccer shows weakness as three-game win streak ends

The women’s soccer team (4-1-1) fell to Ferris State (5-1-1) this past week after leaving with a draw against Maryville (1-1-2) the week prior, stopping the Lady Card’s early win-streak short at three.

In the Lady Cards’ first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 14, the Bulldogs controlled much of the first half of the game, as they outshot the Cardinals eight to four.

In the 30th minute, Tia Vansuilichem scored Ferris’ first goal, her second of the season, off a pass from Grace Verhage. It was not long after that the Bulldogs put another one in SVSU’s net off a solo run in from Pia Nagel, her fourth on the season, in the 41st minute.

SVSU showed their resiliency in the second, as they controlled much of the second half and were the more aggressive team, outshooting Ferris eight to six.

“We responded really well and came out strong in the second half and created a lot of chances for ourselves,” said senior and team captain Lindsay Stroebel.

In the 53rd minute, the Cardinals finally managed to get one past the Ferris State goalkeeper with a goal from senior defender Amanda Minissale, her second of the season, coming off a pass from Amy Babon.

Despite the Cardinals’ strong play in the second half, they could not manage to get another shot in the back of the net as the game ended with a 2-1 loss to Ferris State, giving the No. 13 Cardinals their first loss of the season.

“Ferris is always a good team,” head coach Michael O’Neill said. “It’s our first loss, and we have to move forward from that. We are off to a good start, and we are just taking each week as it comes. We have put ourselves in a good position by staying true to our identity.”

The draw to Maryville and the loss to Ferris was a bit of a wake-up call for the Lady Cards, as they learned they are not completely bulletproof as the season progresses.

“Going forward, we need to come ready to play the whole 90 minutes,” Stroebel said. “We have to continue to take the game to our opponents like we did in the second half of (Friday’s) game.”

Fortunately for the women, they turned it around on Sunday, Sept. 16, finding a victory against Northwood (1-4) at home.

The first half of the game was a stalemate, as the two squads struggled to find the open net.

Action did not pick up until junior forward Molly Vanderhoff earned the first goal of the game for SVSU in the 55th minute, her third of the season.

The lead remained 1-0 only briefly, as three minutes later, Stroebel put in another goal off of a Vanderhoff assist, making SVSU’s lead 2-0.

The Timberwolves were not able to recover, as they could not manage a single shot-on-goal for the remainder of the second half. As a whole, the SVSU defense was able to keep Northwood to only two shots the entire game against 30 shots of their own on their way to the 2-0 victory.

The Lady Cards’ next game will take place at home on Friday, Sept. 21, at noon against the Purdue Northwest Pride.