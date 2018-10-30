Women’s soccer ties against Eagles

On Friday, Oct. 26, the women’s soccer team (113-3) played the Ashland Eagles (9-3-5) in Ohio.

The game was the team’s last of the regular season before the GLIAC Tournament commences. The first half of the game was all Cardinals, as they pounded nine shots on the Eagle’s net and kept the Eagles at zero shots.

The game remained scoreless, as Eagles goalkeeper Abby Lampe put on a strong display in net against the Cardinals attack.

The teams reversed roles in the second half, as Ashland came out strong, managing to get five shots and keeping the Cardinals at zero. Neither team would manage to score a goal, and that continued through two overtimes as the game finished with a 0-0 draw, the Cardinals’ third tie of the season.

The game finished with the Cardinals winning in the shot department 12 to 10, with both goalies putting on strong efforts in net. Card goalkeeper Alyssa Watts finished with seven

saves for the Cards, and Valentina Giambanco led the team with four shots, three of which landed on net. Molly Vanderhoff had four shots on net for the Cardinals, and the Eagles’ Makenzie Kelly led her team with three shots.

The Cardinals finished the season with an 11-3-3 record, putting them at third place in the conference. They will open up tournament play at home on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at noon.

“This past season prepared the best possible way for the tournament,” said head coach Micahel O’Neill. “We have had lots of success and tough moments, and the things that we have done well have got us into this position.”

The game will be played against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers (6-9-2), who finished sixth in the conference. The Cardinals faced the Rangers only once during the season, winning the game 4-2.

“It is just going to be another game for us,” O’Neill said. “As long as we take care of our own business and do the things that we know we can and need to do, then the game will pan out as we expect.”