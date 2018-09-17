Women’s tennis shows progress in ITA Regional tourney

The women’s tennis team competed in the 2018 ITA Regionals at Grand Valley State University, where the team had three doubles and six singles wins.

The team had four players in the main A bracket for singles and two players in the B bracket. Three doubles teams competed with two teams in the main A bracket and one in the B bracket.

Singles players Maddie Miller and Maya Campbell had their best ITA career performances by advancing into the second round.

Gyselle Daza Gutierrez won her first round in the B singles matches before being beaten in the next round.

Two teams in the main doubles draw won their first two matches and advanced to the quarter finals.

“In doubles, we really shined,” head coach Jennifer Boehm said.

Miller and Gutierrez teamed in a dynamic performance, defeating the fifth-seeded team from Rockhurst in their second match.

Campbell and Joanne Gao beat their first opponents and then finished the day winning over Michigan Tech. In the B doubles consolation bracket, Nicole Johnson and Taylor McLaughlin also moved on.

McLaughlin lost both her singles matches but split with a win and a loss in her doubles matches. She feels that she and her partner have much to feel good about, but personally she has some work to do after the long weekend across state.

“I plan to improve the way I hit the shots in singles, meaning step in on the ball,” McLaughlin said. “I also just need to stay confident and believe in myself.”

Boehm was impressed with her teams’ efforts over the weekend.

“We fought for every point, remained composed when we struggled and played with purpose,” Boehm said. “I was especially proud of how Maddie, Gyselle, Maya and Joanne represented us in the A doubles draw. I cannot recall our program having had two teams make it to the quarterfinals of this tournament, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Although the team did well, they are looking ahead to improve and prepare for their next competitions.

“The most important area of focus for us this tournament is owning the energy that we show up with each match,” Boehm said. “Everyone has individual things they are working on as well, but we all play our best when our team mindset and outward energy push us to fight for each other every match.”

The next singles and doubles matches took place after this production of The Valley Vanguard.