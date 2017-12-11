Club Sports concludes fall season

Saginaw Valley’s Club Sports program is wrapping up its fall season. Throughout the past several months, the program has seen several strong showings by various clubs.

The club baseball team finished the fall season with a record of 4-5. While this seemingly mediocre record tags the fall session as lackluster, the record does not include their performance in the Wounded Warrior Tournament. Spanning from Sept. 22-24, the Cards competed against Xavier University, University of Cincinnati and Eastern Kentucky University, and took the championship. Because the tournament games only counted as exhibition games, their 4-5 record is not truly reflective of some of the success they found this season.

“We are a young team looking to improve and get better in the spring season,” senior shortstop Mitch Kennedy said. “With some pitchers coming back from injury, and young talent improving, we look forward to seeing what the spring season brings us.”

The Saginaw Valley Club Golf team also had a good showing these past few months. The team finished fifth overall at its regional tournament on Sept. 23-24, featuring three golfers in the top-30 in senior Hunter Koch and juniors Mike Misiak and Brandon Schneider.

The team won their own tournament, the Cardinal Classic, which took place on Oct. 7 at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course. Five Saginaw Valley golfers carded top-10 finishes, with Koch finishing as a medalist by shooting 79. Junior Andy Corey finished T-3 (81), Misiak and Schneider each finished T-5 (83), and junior Devin Howay took T-7 (84).

The pompon team concluded its fall season with one of its two big competitions, the Annual Mid-American Pompon High Kick Championship, held on Sunday, Nov. 5, at The Dow Event Center. High kick is a themed routine, without poms, requiring 40 waist-high or higher kicks done in unison by all squad members with coordinating music, costumes and movements. A total of 54 teams in seven divisions competed. SV Pompon, four points shy of third, earned fourth place in the collegiate division with their vacation-themed routine.

The squad is currently working hard on their traditional pompon routine to compete at the Annual Mid American Pompon State Championship to be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

As the fall season comes to a close, the Saginaw Valley Club Sports program is gearing up and preparing for another bout of competition in the winter and spring.