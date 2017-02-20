Flood Watch: Best celebrity sports fans

Have you ever thought about what celebrities like Mark Wahlberg are doing at this very moment? Yeah, it’s these kinds of things that keep me up at night. But really, sometimes it’s hard to remember that these people do things that we “normal” people do, like watch sports. From Marky-Mark to Will Smith, here are some of Hollywood’s biggest sports fans.

We’re going to start the countdown in Margaritaville. That’s right, Jimmy Buffett, the long-time country singer, is dedicated to his Miami Heat. The seemingly calm and collected musician has been known to get a little rowdy while supporting Miami’s NBA team. Back in 2001, when stars like Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning were hoopin’ for the Heat, Jimmy Buffett got kicked out of a home playoff game for shouting profanities at a referee. Sorry, Jimmy, but I think you’re right; some people claim that there’s a woman to blame, but it’s your own fault.

Next up, we’re taking it to the East Coast. More specifically, in west-Philadelphia, born and raised, in the Wells Fargo Center is where Will Smith spends most of his days, chillin’ out, maxin,’ relaxin’ all cool, watching Allen Iverson shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school … you get the point. Co-owner of the Philly 76ers, Will Smith is a frequent to watch today’s stars among the likes of Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor play in his own city. How’s that for the Fresh Prince?

Marky-Mark and the Funky Bunch was a little bit before my time, but the name Mark Wahlberg gives the sports community, particularly his home city of Boston, some good vibrations. A common sight at Celtics games, a past honoree of throwing the first-pitch at Fenway and most recently seen in Houston, supporting the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, the famed actor is about everything Boston. Not only is he an avid follower of Boston’s sports teams, he has his very own golf practice facility in his backyard. Mark frequently is seen at PGA Tour Pro-Am tournaments, where he shows off what he can do on the course.

I heard one time that the Boston-native was stranded overnight at a golf course because he lost his “cahh keys,” whatever those are. He called the police for help, and apparently while he waited for a ride from a “nahk” in a “cawp cahh,” he got to pet a Golden Retriever “duawg” and even saw Yankees’ retiree Derek “Jeetuh.” Crazy city, that “Bahston.”

Madison Square Garden in New York City is one of the most famous sporting sites and event centers in the world. Home of the New York Knicks, folks from the Big Apple who follow their NBA team(s) know that a ticket to a Knicks game and a Spike Lee sighting come in a bundle package. The decorated director, actor and filmmaker is frequently cited in ESPN’s articles and broadcasts about the Knicks, especially lately with the drama regarding Charles Oakley. Cheering on Carmelo Anothony and Kristaps Porzingis, take a look courtside for Spike Lee to be rocking the orange and blue.

At the top of the list is possibly the most beloved celebrity sports fan, Bill Murray. Famously known for his roles in Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and many more, the northern Illinois native is a Chicago Bears fan, but he is much more devoted to the Chicago Cubs. The 66-year-old comedian went 66 years without seeing his Cubbies win a World Series. But, as we all know, Bill Murray and company saw the end of the most famous sports drought in history as Chicago won it all. Caddyshack wasn’t all acting, either. Bill Murray loves the game of golf and is the most anticipated amateur at the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

So if you snag some tickets to an NBA, NFL, MLB, or NHL game, keep your eyes peeled. You might just happen to see one of your favorite actors “fan-girl-ing” over one of your favorite sports stars.