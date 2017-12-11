Police Briefs

Larceny

At 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 29, a 28-year-old male reported that team apparel was stolen from an office in the Ryder Center.

At 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 3, a C-Store manager reported that on two separate occasions, three subjects entered the store and stole candy bars. They were identified and admitted to stealing. The situation was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.



Marijuana

At 11:08 on Dec. 1, officers were called to MJB House to meet with Residential Life Staff regarding an anonymous call stating people were smoking marijuana in a room. The officers smelled a strong odor, but couldn’t find any marijuana. They admitted that they were across the street smoking prior. The situation was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.