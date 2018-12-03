Trevithick to fill women’s interim head coach position

Assistant women’s basketball coach Ryan Trevithick has been named interim head coach for the women’s basketball team for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season. Trevithick was chosen to fill the role after previous head coach Jamie Pewinski stepped down from the position earlier in November. Ryan Trevithick No reason was given for Pewinski’s departure. The Valley Vanguard attempted to contact Pewinski, but received no response. “I can’t speak directly to the nature of Coach Pewinski’s departure,” Trevithick said. “I just want to wish her all the best and thank her for the time she invested into me as her assistant and into this program.”

Trevithick served as Pewinski’s assistant for the past three seasons with the women’s basketball program. He stresses that the team is looking at moving past the coaching changes and plans to remain focused on the season ahead. Having “a positive student-athlete experience, graduating players with high academic marks and competing at a high level” when the team hits the floor will always be the pro- gram’s top priorities, according to Trevithick. He believes his experience gained as assistant has prepared him for the head coach role both on and off the court. “In basketball, the head coach could get two technical fouls and get tossed, so you have to be ready to step in,” Trevithick said. “Having the ability to coordinate a lot of business affairs and administrative tasks for the program in my previous position has helped me with this new role.”