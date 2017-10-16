Police Briefs

Threat

At 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, University Police were advised by a non-student that a threat had been made about SVSU on Snapchat. An investigation was placed that same day, and they found that it was in fact an SVSU student who had posted the message that day along with other threatening messages. The threats were still under investigation.

CO2 Alarm

At 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 5, University Police received a call to Living Center South advising that some students were feeling ill in a single room. The room was tested several times for CO2 with no level being detected.

Property Damage

At 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, a 21-year-old female student came out to her car in D-Lot and found that her mirror was knocked off. The person left a note and offered to pay for the damage.

At 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 5, a 19-year-old male student and a 39-year-old staff member were backing out of two parking spots in R-Lot at the same time and collided. There was minor damage to both vehicles.

Larceny

At 4:13 p.m. on Oct. 4, University Police received a call from the manager of the bookstore advising that a subject had stolen merchandise. Through investigation, they found a suspect, and he admitted to taking the items.

Marijuana

At 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 5, University Police were advised that a student and non-student were smoking marijuana in the bathroom in Merry Jo Brandimore House. Officers confronted the two subjects and found marijuana wax. The non-student indicated that he was a medical marijuana card holder. He was escorted from campus.

At 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 8, officers observed a vehicle traveling with no headlights on campus. The officer stopped the vehicle and could smell marijuana coming from the car. An 18-year-old non-student was in possession and was arrested.

Assault

At 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 7, University Police were called to the football field and were advised that there was a subject laying on the ground near the concession stand. They discovered that two fraternity brothers had been horsing around for some time when the 21-year-old male struck/pushed the 20-year-old male who fell, striking his head on the ground. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital for evaluation.