Holder to speak at SVSU

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will visit SVSU on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. to serve as the keynote speaker for SVSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The event is will be held in the Malcolm Field Theatre and is free to the public.

Director of Media and Community Relations J.J. Boehm said SVSU has been working to bring Eric Holder to campus for MLK since last summer.

“He has a rich history of public service, including six years as U.S. Attorney General, serving as our nation’s top law enforcement official,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to share his lessons and perspectives with the campus community and people throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

Holder, the first African American to hold the position of attorney general, was nominated by President Barack Obama and took office in 2009. In April 2015, he stepped down.

Over the years, he has earned multiple awards and praise for his accomplishments in both the civic and professional realm.

Awards include the NAACP Chairman’s Award, George Washington University’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal for Outstanding Service in Human Rights, and the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Prize.

Boehm said he hopes students learn lessons from the lecture that help shape their careers.

“Eric Holder received appointments by four U.S. Presidents: Reagan, Clinton, Bush and Obama,” he said. “This is not easily achieved, and I’m sure students can gain insight from his experiences that they may be able to apply in their own lives.”

The event is a part of the Eighth Annual Great Lakes Bay Regional MLK Jr. Celebration and is a collaborative effort between businesses, chambers of commerce and community foundations.

Boehm noted, learning is not restricted to the classroom, and SVSU strives to bring speakers to campus that will enrich students’ college experience while making national figures accessible to see and hear.

“It also supports what students are learning in their classes,” he said. “I suspect students and professors in criminal justice, political science and other disciplines will have more thoughtful class discussions this semester thanks to Eric Holder’s appearance on campus.”

Tickets can be obtained at the main desk in the Ryder Center. Individuals can acquire up to four tickets. Individuals needing more will be placed on a waiting list.

Attendees must bring a government issued photo ID to gain access.