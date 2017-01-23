Police briefs | Week of Jan. 23, 2017

Simple Assault

At 10:03 a.m. Jan. 11, a 20-year-old male student reported that he was punched by a 22-year-old male student as he walked into the Ryder Center. Both subjects had a heated verbal exchange earlier that morning prior to the assault. The incident was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Minor in Possession

At 2:45 a.m. Jan. 15, University Police were called to Campus Village for an argument in progress. When the officers left the office, they heard two males yelling at the apartment’s security officers. Officers made contact with the subjects in the South Complex A parking lot, where they provided fake names to officers. After officers properly identified each individual, they discovered them to be 20-and 21-year-old male students. Both subjects had been drinking, and the minor was cited for minor in possession.

Stalking

At 10:50 p.m. Jan. 17, a 19-year-old female student reported that she was being stalked by her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend. She indicated that they broke up several months ago, yet her ex-boyfriend continued contact and left roughly 50 text messages on her phone. She stated that he uses other people’s phones to contact her and has started knocking on the windows of her apartment. This incident is still under investigation.

Possession of Marijuana

At 11:10 p.m. Jan. 11, University Police noticed a vehicle in J-2 Lot with its lights on. Officers watched the vehicle for several minutes, and no one exited. Prior to making contact, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. When they made contact, there was a strong odor of marijuana. The driver said that he had been smoking, and officers retrieved a small amount of marijuana. The incident was turned over to Student Conduct Programs for resolution.

Destruction of Property

At 9:38 a.m. Jan. 15, a 21-year-old female student reported that while she was at a movie theater on Saturday night, she observed a white male with blonde hair writing on her car. She discovered that the writing was vulgar in nature and was able to remove it when she washed her window. She returned home and the next morning, there was more writing on the car. She was unaware of the identity of the suspect.