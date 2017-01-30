Police briefs | Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Property Damage

At 5:06 p.m. on Jan. 18, a 19-year-old female student reported that she parked her vehicle in J-2 Lot around 9 a.m. When she returned about 9 p.m., she noticed that someone had hit her driver’s side door, causing minor damage.

At 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 21, a 20-year-old female student reported that between 9:10 a.m. and 9:25 a.m., someone struck her front bumper of her vehicle in G-3 Lot, causing minor damage.

Threat

At 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, a 54-year-old employee threatened fellow coworkers in Curtiss Hall, and then abruptly quit her job. Officers made contact with the previous employee and gave her a no-trespass letter that bans her from SVSU.

Eviction

At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, University Police were called to University Village to assist housing officials in evicting a 26-year-old ex-student. The student was arguing with housing staff and was eventually escorted off of campus after packing his belongings.

Dispute

At 1 a.m. on Jan. 22, two 18-year-old female students reported that they had an ongoing problem with another roommate. They stated that earlier that morning, the roommate locked her other roommate out of their own bedroom, which was not the first time the incident happened. The females who reported the problem were discussing in their bedroom when the roommate overheard them and made a derogatory remark. University Police contacted the Resident Director to try and speed up an already requested room change.

At 2:03 a.m. on Jan. 24, two 18- and 19-year-old male students and an 18-year-old female student were entering others’ rooms and telling them they needed to spend the night with them. The female student was recording the encounters and later posted them to Snapchat. The complainants were not happy that unknown subjects were entering the room without permission. This incident is being turned over to Student Conduct Programs for review.