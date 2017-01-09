Cardinal women win the weekend, top Findlay and Walsh

The Saginaw Valley women’s basketball team improved its overall record to 10-3 with a pair of wins last week, winning four of its last five games.

SVSU was welcomed by the University of Findlay on Thursday, Jan. 5. to take on the Oilers. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the team played against the Walsh University Cavaliers.

The Lady Cardinals beat Findlay 76-55. The team ended the first quarter losing 19-13. However, Saginaw Valley responded by outscoring the Oilers 51-23 collectively in the second and third quarters, solidifying the win for the Lady Cardinals.

As a unit, the Cardinals shot 53 percent from the field while holding the Oilers to just 36-percent shooting. The team also shot five for 11 from the three-point line.

Sophomore guard Anna Hall tallied a team-high six assists, while senior guard Katelyn Carriere added four steals.

Senior forward Emily Wendling led the team in scoring with 20 points on 8-16 shooting. She added eight rebounds and three assists.

Abby Duffy scored 15 points to lead all bench players in scoring. The sophomore forward shot 7-10 from the field in 22 minutes and grabbed six rebounds.

Senior forward Grace Whalen also contributed off the bench, scoring 10 points in 14 minutes.

Head Coach Jamie Pewinski praised the team’s defensive efforts and also the bench’s performance after the much-needed win.

“A much needed and welcomed victory (Thursday),” Pewinski said. “We had incredible defensive intensity, and that allowed us to get out on the break and put some pressure on Findlay’s defense. The production we got from Abby Duffy, Grace Whelan and Abby Schlicher was a huge boost, and we can’t wait for their contributions to continue to grow as we get further into conference play.”

The team then journeyed to North Canton, Ohio, to take on Walsh. The Cardinals outscored the Cavaliers 38-25 in the first half and 32-28 in the second half to win the game 70-53.

The team shot 42 percent from the field, making 22-50 shots. The Lady Cards were efficient from the free-throw line, converting 20 of 24 attempts. Saginaw Valley excelled on defense, holding the Cavaliers to 40 percent shooting from the field, 19 percent from the three-point line, and 47 percent from the free-throw line.

Carriere led the team in scoring with 23 points. She made seven of her 18 attempts from the field, including four of nine from beyond the arc.

Wendling added 14 points in 19 minutes on 5-7 shooting and 4-4 from the charity stripe.

Hall was all over the court. She scored 10 points, tallied eight boards, and added six assists. In addition to the offensive performance, Hall stole the ball three times.

Duffy scored eight points off the bench and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

The win against Walsh put the Lady Cardinals atop the GLIAC North division with a 6-1 conference record.

Pewinski added that the team performed well during the week and the team should continue performing well in the upcoming weeks.

“It was a great team win for us (Saturday) and really a great week, as we finished the South with two road wins,” Pewinski said. “We did an excellent job fighting through some adversity and getting stops when we had to have them late in the fourth quarter. Overall, I think we grew a lot as a team this week and we look forward to getting back at it next week.”

Wendling added that the goal moving forward is working on communication and building team chemistry.

“Over the past few weeks, we have really been working on our communication and our team chemistry,” Wendling said. “We just want to keep growing as a team and keep playing well together on the court. As we keep growing in those areas, we will keep improving as a team, and it can take us to the next level.”

Wendling also said that the team’s success can be attributed to every member of the team excelling on the court and creating problems for opposing teams.

“I think we have been doing a great job of getting contributions from everyone on the team,” Wendling said. “Teams can’t just focus on one or two people because everyone is a threat. After a great weekend, we are excited to get back into our normal routine and keep working to get prepared for the teams in the North.”

The Cardinals host Northern Michigan University at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Michigan Tech University visits on Saturday, Jan. 14, with tipoff at 1 p.m.