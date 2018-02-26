Women victorious in final game

The SVSU women’s basketball team split road games last week, as it completed the regular season with a 6-21 overall record and a 6-14 GLIAC record.

The Lady Cardinals traveled to No. 1 Ashland University (28-0) on Thursday, Feb. 22, losing 90-57. The Eagles have won 65 straight games and remain atop the rankings for Division II.

The Cardinals led 4-2 in the opening quarter of play until Ashland went on a 13-0 run in just over three minutes. The quarter ended with the Eagles up 26-9 and the Cardinals shooting 3-18 from the field and Ashland shooting 11-19.

The first half ended with the Cardinals down 51-26. Junior guard Hannah Settingsgaard led the team with five points.

The second half played similarly, as Ashland scored 27 in the third quarter to SVSU’s 13.

The Cardinals let the reserves play for most of the fourth quarter while SVSU outscored Ashland 18-12.

“It was cool to see a lot of our bench players get minutes in (Thursday’s) game,” Settingsgaard said. “Considering most are no longer going to be freshmen, [they] will need to step into bigger roles next season. It’s important to get them involved in a tough, fast-paced game like Thursday’s was.”

Mariah Cook made the most of her nine minutes, scoring six points on 2-3 shooting. The sophomore guard also had two assists on her way to being named the Meijer Player of the Game.

Redshirt freshman Laurel Jacqmain had a team-high 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman forward Kaitlyn Geers had 10 points off the bench and pulled down six rebounds.

As a unit, the Cardinals shot 32 percent from the field compared to Ashland’s 47 percent.

The final game of the season took place at Tiffin University (9-19) with SVSU winning a close game, 67-66.

The game featured five ties and six lead changes, as the teams battled back and forth throughout.

SVSU took a 16-15 lead after the first 10 minutes of action before a 17-10 second-quarter performance gave them an eight-point lead heading into halftime.

Tiffin outscored the Cardinals 41-34 in the second half, but it was not enough, as the Lady Cards’ eight-game losing streak came to an end.

Geers finished the game with a career-high 18 points off the bench, 10 of which came at the free-throw line as she went 10-13. She also grabbed six rebounds.

Jacqmain recorded her third double-double of the season as she scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 13 boards. She shot 4-10 from the field and 3-7 from beyond the arc.

Freshman guard Rozhane Wells and junior forward Abby Duffy were the other two Cardinals to score in double-figures, as they both scored 12 points apiece. Duffy also recorded eight rebounds.

The Cardinals dominated the points in the paint, as 40 of their 67 points came from down low.

The team shot 42 percent from the field while holding the Dragons to 36 percent. Tiffin scored 15 points off of 13 Cardinal turnovers while SVSU forced nine turnovers for five points.

“This season was definitely a learning lesson,” Settingsgaard said. “A lot of us were forced to grow up this season and be faced with adversity. We had to learn to never take advantage of any opportunity given to us. We’ve learned to compete and fight when times get tough, and to focus on what we do best and do it. Just taking our losses and learning from them is the biggest thing. We have definitely shown improvement from where we first started.”