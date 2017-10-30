Police Briefs

Suspended License

At midnight on Oct. 19, a 24-year-old male student was stopped at the intersection of Bay and Pierce Road for dim tail lights. Police found that his license was suspended, and he was issued a citation.

Marijuana

At 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, officers made a traffic stop in F-Lot for a car going an excessive speed. When the officer approached the 21-year-old male student in the car, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana. The student admitted that his friend was smoking earlier in his car, and the paraphernalia that officers found was confiscated.

Property Damage

At 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, a 20-year-old female student reported that her vehicle was struck on the passenger rear door in the University Village East lot, causing minor damage.

At 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 24, a maintenance worker reported that within the previous five days, someone had gouged writing into a wall on the Living Center South stairs, causing minor damage. The situation was still under investigation.



Suspicious Person

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, an 18-year-old female student reported that while leaving the Marketplace, a white male began to follow her. He followed her to her room in Living Center Southwest. He began to ask her for sexual intercourse. The incident was still under investigation.

Larceny

At 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, a 21-year-old male student reported that he left his backpack in the library with his wallet and iPhone in it while he used the restroom, and when he came back, it was gone. The situation was still under investigation.



Domestic Violence

At 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 20, a 20-year-old male student went to see his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Living Center Southwest who recently broke up with him. She asked him to leave repeatedly, and he wouldn’t. A fight ensued and she was arrested for domestic violence.