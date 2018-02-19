Men take a win on Senior Night

The SVSU men’s basketball split its games this weekend, as they earned a 78-71 win over Wayne State on Senior Night, Thursday, Feb. 15. The victory extended the men’s win streak to three games before the team lost to Davenport on Saturday, Feb. 17, moving to 11-15 on the season.

To start off Senior Night, the Cards were hot with a coast-to-coast layup by freshman guard DJ Hoskins to make it 7-0.

The Warriors soon rallied back, taking an eight-point lead at the half.

Sophomore forward Fred John Jr., who was the “Meijer Player of the Game,” ended with 15 points and eight boards. Hoskins contributed a game-high 22 points, three rebounds and a steal. Nine of his 22 were from free throws.

Even though the seniors’ final home game was a highlight of the night, the win against Wayne State is what mattered most to the team and its players.

“Big intensity tonight sending off Ladell (Hickman) and Mike (Wells Jr.),” Hoskins said. “They both have done so much for this team. So much, words can’t even explain. They deserved a big win against Wayne State which put us up in league and hopefully will keep our season going.”

Wells fouled out in the second half, but finished with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Freshman James Toohey added 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Redshirt freshman Sebastiano Lamonato also added 11 points, five boards, one steal and two blocks.

The men then took to the road to face Davenport, falling 90-63.

The Cardinals started out on a 9-5 run before the game got away from them, as they went into halftime trailing 51-33.

Later, SVSU opened up the second half hot, going on a 10-1 run, but it wasn’t enough to shake off the 27-point loss to Davenport.

Despite the loss, SVSU only had 13 turnovers to Davenport’s 17. The Cardinals also had eight fast-break points and 22 points in the paint to the Panthers’ seven and 20.

Sophomore guard Malik Garner had a career-high and game-high in points with 18, including 6-8 from the charity stripe, and added three steals.

Wells went 4-4 from the line, adding eight points, two boards and two assists.

Freshman forward Liam Evans was the only other Cardinal to score in double figures. Evans finished with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal.

Toohey had a team-high nine rebounds to go along with six points and one steal.

Next week, the Cardinals head out for a two-game road trip, taking on Ashland University on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. and Tiffin University on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m.