Program Board gets ‘corky’ with students

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Program Board hosted Pinterest with Program Board: We’re So Corky, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Life Center.

The crafts created at last week’s Pinterest with Program Board were made of cork, and attendees crafted cork boards and clothes pin boards.

Program Board Vice President Holly Devitt said Pinterest with Program Board is a series event that is held on a weekly basis.

“During the event, there are usually two to three crafts set up for students to pick from,” she said. “The set up is designed for students to come and go as they please and take as much or little time as they would on their crafts.”

Program Board Senior Event Planner Emily Sadilek said planning Pinterest with Program Board allowed her to create a Pin Board group in which nine others were able to take part in the planning aspects and assist her with making it a successful event.

Considering the event has only gotten more popular she might need the help.

Sadilek said that during the fall semester, Pinterest doubled their attendance to 1,019 people compared to the 535 people that attended in the winter of 2016.

Regardless of the successfulness of the event, though, she said Program Board is interested in creating an event that offers students a chance to relax.

“Students are able to come and relieve their stress level with creative crafts and a fun-loving environment,” she said. “It is important for students to be able to relieve stress when taking on difficult classes. Students can also develop new relationships while bonding over crafting.”

Devitt agreed and said Pinterest offers students a chance to enjoy time outside of the classroom.

“It provides the opportunity for students to step away from studying and come have fun with their friends for a little bit while they get to make something that they can keep,” she said.

Program Board is a student-run organization that provides a variety of campus activities. In the past, Program Board has hosted events like Comedy Night and Street Fest and also works with Student Life on SVSU’s Homecoming.

“We are best known for our series events, such as Pinterest with Program Board and Coffee House,” Devitt said. “We also put on larger events and collaborate with other organizations to add more to each event.”

Other events include Welcome Back Entertainment on Saturday, Jan. 21, featuring mentalist Sean Bott and SVSU’s Encore, Streetfest 2017 on April 6, and Coffee House, which begins on Jan. 23 and is scheduled for every other Monday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“One new event that Program Board is putting on is campus-wide Murder Mystery night on Feb. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Sadilek said. “We will be basing the night off of the board game Clue. Come enjoy a night or mystery, food, prizes and fun.”