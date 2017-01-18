SVSU student becomes Nutrisystem famous

O’Reilly recently lost 135 pounds using the Nutrisystem program and was selected as one of four winners of the $40,000 NutriStar Giveaway.

While this recognition earned O’Reilly $10,000 and a trip to a Nutrisystem photo shoot in Tampa, FL, and an appearance in People magazine, her victory created an avenue for her to share her story which will undoubtedly inspire others who have struggled with weight loss.

“My goal is to tell people (especially students) my story because I know how difficult it is to lose weight, especially being in college,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly’s story began in late 2014 when a routine eye appointment revealed that she potentially had hyperthyroidism. After it was confirmed, O’Reilly was referred to a specialist.

“When I went to that appointment I remember getting on the scale and weighing 234 pounds,” O’Reilly said.

At this point, she had already been informed of her hyperthyroid issue, but also wanted to check and see if the medication she was taking had anything to do with her weight gain. In January 2015, she went to a separate appointment to attempt to get her medication changed. There, she learned she had gained an additional ten pounds from her previous appointment.

After getting her medicine switched, she went for a follow up a month later and realized she had topped out at 250 pounds.

“At that point was when I said, ‘OK, enough is enough,’” O’Reilly said.

After hearing of its many success stories, O’Reilly turned to Nutrisystem as her avenue for weight loss. She had tried other weight loss strategies in the past, such as Weight Watchers, but was unable to find a system that worked.

Nutrisystem, meanwhile, worked for her, and in her first month she lost 15 pounds.

“From there, it just kept going and going and then I ultimately lost 135 pounds,” O’Reilly said.

She said the program wasn’t always easy, though.

“I had some trouble maintaining a support system,“ she said. “I would have to search motivational Youtube videos to keep me going. That was probably the biggest challenge. My parents and family were definitely supporting me but because they saw me every single day it was hard for us to notice the changes that were happening.”

Ashley’s sister Molly agreed.

“It was weird while she was losing the weight because I saw her everyday and I really didn’t see her losing the weight all at once,” Molly said. Then it all caught up with me and I realized my sister didn’t look like she had a couple months previous.”

Part of the Nutrisystem program is the yearly NutriStar Giveaway award winners. As Ashley had more and more success, she began to gain interest in applying for the honor. She took one of the advertisements for the awards and taped it to her mirror as a constant reminder.

“I told myself I was going to win – I was convinced,” Ashley said. “I had two months to submit my ‘before and after’ photo and I waited until two days before the deadline to send my pictures in.”

Around mid-August of 2016, she received word from Nutrisystem that she had been selected to take part in a photo shoot in Florida to highlight her accomplishments.

“In mid-September I got flown out to Tampa for an all paid-expense trip for five days,” Ashley said. “We did photo shoots, interviews, the whole nine yards. There were about 15 of us total but it was myself and one other girl and two guys who were selected as the NutriStar winners. We were so excited and overjoyed.”

At the photo shoot, Nutrisystem told Ashley that they wanted to pitch her story to People Magazine.

“They said they may or may not take it so not to get upset if they don’t take it,” she said. “But two weeks after I got back from Florida I learned that People wanted to fly me out to New York City for three days for a photo shoot, because they had taken my story and were using it in their ‘Half Your Size’ feature.”

She stayed in a hotel in Times Square, received a total makeover that included having her hair done, a new wardrobe, manicures and pedicures, all while getting to meet the five other women People had selected for the feature.

The article ran in Jan. 13 edition of People, along with having a video featuring the girls on its website. Now, Ashley has had some time to reflect on her successes and the wild journey she has been on since the original doctor’s appointment in late 2014.

“It’s almost surreal, you never expect it,” she said. “I never expected to be flown out somewhere by Nutrisystem or People magazine. It’s not just some general company or general magazine it’s like one of the most well-known magazines in the United States. Words cannot describe the entire experience or just how I feel. I feel honored and I’m really just excited to tell my story.”

Ashley now hopes to use her story to teach others that they can share the same triumphs she did on her weight loss journey.

“My goal is to motivate people through my success, that’s my biggest goal,” Ashley said. “Knowing that hundreds of thousands of people are going to see my story, I’m just hoping I can inspire a few.”

Ashley has already inspired one such person who not only saw her story, but lived it.

“It’s great to see my sister in the spotlight,” Molly said. “She really enjoys sharing her success story with anyone and everyone, she hopes to inspire as many people as possible. She has inspired me to think twice about my healthy lifestyle and continue to work hard at what I love, which is competing with my horse.”