SVSU Writing Center sends postcards to president

The Writing Center will send over 200 postcards filled with concerns, hopes and advice for the President-elect on inauguration day.

“I think a project like this that comes out of SVSU but really engages the community and values their words and their voices and their ideas shows that we all reside in the same country together, and our words matter,” Writing Center Director Helen Raica-Klotz said.

The project, which is funded by the Saginaw Community Foundation, began last September under the leadership of Alison Barger, who served as the Saginaw Community Writing Center Coordinator for the Fall 2016 semester.

“With the upcoming election, there were so many voices chiming in all over the country, and I wanted to hear Saginaw’s voice and what Saginaw and all her citizens were concerned about, what they hoped for and what issues mattered to them,” Barger said.

Raica-Klotz said a wide variety of individuals responded to the project, ranging from international and native SVSU students to area residents to local elementary, middle and high school students.

“What I think is really powerful about these postcards is they show the concerns and also the hopes and wishes of our community at large,” Raica-Klotz said. “Some of our international students, prior to the election, shared their concerns about being able to continue their studies here.”

She added, “Residents of Saginaw wrote about their interest in having quality education and access to jobs. Students wrote a great deal about issues like global warming and access to higher education.”

Barger said the project immediately garnered a positive response.

“For one person, the thought of writing down all your hopes and fears and mailing them to the president might be intimidating, but the really cool thing about this project is that the person is now one of many voices coming from the community of Saginaw,” Barger said. “People took the project very seriously – they wanted time to think about what they were going to write, and you can tell that by looking at the postcards.”

Current Saginaw Community Writing Center Coordinator Riley Millard said he was impressed by the large response to the project.

“I think the project is something where people could have said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do that,’ especially this election cycle,” he said. “It’s a really tricky thing to approach, but something as simple as this helps people have a voice in something that they think dictates their life.”

Millard said his favorite postcard simply asks the future president to “make a difference.”

“I like the simple ones,” Millard said. “These were written before the election … so I like that that’s the point. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing or what side you’re on or what party you’re affiliated with. It’s just a matter of making a difference.”

Raica-Klotz expressed surprise that some of the participants decorated their postcards. She noted that may be because Barger included diverse illustrations on each card, prompting people to respond in visual images as well.

“People not only wrote but also drew pictures, illustrated and colored on the postcards,” Raica-Klotz said. “They really not only took the time to write, but they took the time to make sure their message was visible and almost visceral.”

Many of the postcards have been on display in the Writing Center since December for anyone to read, and both Raica-Klotz and Barger said they hope that the postcards are read by the future president, too.

“I am confident that we will be heard, and I hope our leaders will listen to what we have to say,” Barger said.

Raica-Klotz shared that sentiment.

“I would love to see the president respond or the president’s aide respond to these postcards, because some of these comments are very poignant, very insightful and very thoughtful,” she said.

Millard expressed interest in continuing to write about politics at the Saginaw Community Writing Center at either a state or local level.

“I think this is just one step in a new avenue in collaboration between politics and writing,” he said.

Raica-Klotz said those interested in filling out a postcard before inauguration day can do so at the Writing Center.