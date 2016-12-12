Women’s hoops splits in Ohio

The SVSU women’s basketball team traveled to Ohio last weekend to take on Ashland University and Tiffin University, losing to the Eagles and beating the Dragons.

The Cardinals finished the week of play with a 7-2 overall record, and a 3-1 record in conference play.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the No. 24 ranked Lady Cardinals took on an undefeated, No. 2 ranked Ashland team in their third GLIAC matchup of the season.

The Cardinals struggled from the beginning and the Eagles coasted to a 101-50 victory.

The ladies were unable to score much in the first half, netting only 15 points on 28 shots, making five total shots between the two quarters. Ashland led at the half 54-15.

The Cardinals looked better in the second half but were unable to overcome the huge deficit.

Senior forward Emily Wendling led the team with 18 points, shooting 9-14 from the field and adding five rebounds.

Katelyn Carriere scored 13 points, making two of 11 shots and shooting 8 of 10 from the line.

The team was outrebounded 30-49, and the Lady Cards turned the ball over 26 times.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Lady Cardinals rebounded from their loss to the Eagles and defeated Tiffin 100-72.

The team shot 19-26 from the field and 14-16 from the free-throw line in the first half, jumping out to a 20-point lead, and never looked back.

Senior forward Grace Whelan came off the bench to lead the Cardinals in first-half scoring with 11 points and finished with 15 in the game.

Sophomore forward Abby Duffy scored a team-high 19 points in her 22 minutes off the bench. She shot 4-6 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

As a unit, the Cardinals shot 62.7 percent from the field and made 32 of their 40 free-throw attempts.

The bench scored a season-high 45 points and was instrumental in the win.

Head Coach Jamie Pewinski noted that the Tiffin victory was a strong way to come back from a tough loss to Ashland, but the team needs to continue playing just as hard.

“(Saturday) was a good way to bounce back,” Pewinski said. “We played together, but more importantly, we played really hard. I was encouraged by our effort (Saturday) but am looking for that to be a consistent staple of our play no matter who our opponent is.”

The Lady Cardinals return home for one last game before winter break. The team looks to improve its GLIAC conference record to 4-1 as they welcome Ohio Dominican. The game is on Dec. 18 with the tip-off at 1 p.m.